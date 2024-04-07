Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iranian commander renews vow to revenge Syria strike that killed 2 generals

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an operation to take revenge

Iran, Iran flag

Photo: Unsplash

AP Isfahan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A top military commander on Saturday renewed Iran's promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.
Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an operation to take revenge. Zahdi was the highest ranking commander slain in Monday's attack.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done.
The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in a long-running shadow war between the two archenemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response.
In all, 12 people were killed in the strike: Seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member.
On Friday, the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, warned that our brave men will punish the Zionist regime, escalating threats against Israel.
Tensions have flared against the backdrop of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and raised renewed fears of a broader regional conflict. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 17 years, is one of Iran's proxies, along with Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have carried out attacks along the fringes of the Gaza war, with Hezbollah engaging in daily cross-border exchanges with Israel and the Houthis frequently targeting Red Sea shipping.
Bagheri made the comments in Isfahan, Zahedi's hometown, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Also Read

As Israel battles Hamas, all eyes are on Hezbollah, the wild card on north

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

US, Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds

Glacial inflation slowdown set to back Fed's caution to cut interest rates

Close ally of PM Fico tops a pro-Western diplomat to become Slovakia's prez

Did not denotify Gen Bajwa during his role as Army chief, says Imran Khan

UN calls for $620 mn to support Afghan migrants in Iran and Pakistan

6 people injured in clash between political group and security in Nepal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Iran israel Syria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon