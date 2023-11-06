close
Palestinian death toll exceeds 10,000 in Gaza says Health Ministry

The war erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people

Israel-Hamas war, Israel-Palestine, Palestine, Israeli airstrike, refugee camp, Gaza Strip

The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has jumped over 10,000.
The figures released Monday mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting since Israel's establishment 75 years ago.
The war erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage in a rampage that Israel described as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion.
The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians.
The vast majority of the dead are believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though Israel says over 500 errant rockets launched by Palestinian militants have landed inside Gaza.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

