Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pentagon orders removal of books on diversity, anti-racism, gender issues

Pentagon orders removal of books on diversity, anti-racism, gender issues

It is the broadest and most detailed directive so far on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's campaign to rid the military of diversity and equity programmes, policies and instructional materials

us pentagon

According to the memo, a temporary Academic Libraries Committee set up by the department will provide information on the review and decisions about the books | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pentagon has ordered all military leaders and commands to pull and review all of their library books that address diversity, anti-racism or gender issues by May 21, according to a memo issued to the force on Friday.

It is the broadest and most detailed directive so far on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's campaign to rid the military of diversity and equity programmes, policies and instructional materials. And it follows similar efforts to remove hundreds of books from the libraries at the military academies.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo, which was signed Friday by Timothy Dill, who is performing the duties of the defence undersecretary for personnel.

 

Educational materials at the libraries promoting divisive concepts and gender ideology are incompatible with the Department's core mission, the memo states, adding that department leaders must promptly identify books that are not compatible with that mission and sequester them by May 21.

By then, the memo says, additional guidance will be provided on how to cull that initial list and determine what should be removed and determine an appropriate ultimate disposition for those materials. It does not say what will happen to the books or whether they will be stored away or destroyed.

Also Read

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

Why Trump's 'weak dollar' plan misreads America's trade deficit

US President Donald Trump

Trump calls for swift de-escalation amid India-Pakistan border tensions

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

80% tariff on China 'seems right,' says Trump ahead of key trade talks

us pentagon

US to begin removal of 1,000 transgender troops under Pentagon directive

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in federal agency purge

According to the memo, a temporary Academic Libraries Committee set up by the department will provide information on the review and decisions about the books. That panel provided a list of search terms to use in the initial identification of the books to be pulled and reviewed.

The search terms include: affirmative action, anti-racism, critical race theory, discrimination, diversity, gender dysphoria, gender identity and transition, transgender, transsexual and white privilege.

Early last month the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, removed nearly 400 books from its library after being told by Hegseth's office to get rid of those that promote DEI.

About two weeks later, the Army and Air Force libraries were told to go through their stacks to find books related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Naval Academy's purge led to the removal of books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou's famous autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," based on the list of 381 books that have been taken out of its library.

In addition to Angelou's award-winning book, the list includes Memorializing the Holocaust, which deals with Holocaust memorials; Half American, about African Americans in World War II; A Respectable Woman, about the public roles of African American women in 19th century New York; and Pursuing Trayvon Martin, about the 2012 shooting of the Black 17-year-old boy in Florida that raised questions about racial profiling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Robert Prevost

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as pope

World's tallest dam in China

World's tallest dam in China reaches key phase as water storage begins

Panasonic

Panasonic to cut 10,000 jobs globally as profits fall, demand weakens

Former Pak PM Imran Khan (Photo: Bloomberg)

Imran Khan's party moves court for his release amid India-Pakistan tensions

nasa

NASA's Hubble telescope finds blackhole that swallowed star 600 mn yrs ago

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon