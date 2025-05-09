Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Imran Khan's party moves court for his release amid India-Pakistan tensions

Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi, the garrison city, since mid-2023 in connection with multiple cases

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Friday filed a petition in the High Court here seeking his release from jail, claiming a threat to his life due to the impact of the prolonged detention on his health and in view of the current situation with India.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, in a WhatsApp message, said that the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur approached the Islamabad High Court for the release of the party founder.

Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi, the garrison city, since mid-2023 in connection with multiple cases.

 

The Islamabad High Court has been approached for the release of Imran Khan. An application has been filed by Chief Minister KP Ali Amin, the party said.

It has been requested that in view of the current war situation with India, for national harmony and solidarity, and due to the fear of a drone attack in Adiala Jail, he be immediately released on parole/probation.

The court has not set any date for the hearing of the plea.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad High Court premises, Gandapur described the PTI founder as a leader of the Muslim Ummah (community) and expressed hope for justice.

He expressed concern about the lack of law and order in the country, stating that they have knocked on all doors seeking justice.

Gandapur argued in the petition that Khan's prolonged detention due to politically motivated cases is violating the basic rights of the PTI founder.

He stated that the Constitution provides a remedy for release on parole to avoid such detention.

The petitioner further mentioned that there is a risk of health deterioration due to prolonged imprisonment.

The petition also noted that the PTI founder has not violated prison rules during his detention.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan India-Pakistan conflict High Court

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

