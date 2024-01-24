Plane carrying mine workers crashes in Canada, multiple deaths reported

An unspecified number of people died after a plane crashed in Canada's remote Northwest Territories near the town of Fort Smith while it was headed to a diamond mine, CNN reported, citing officials.

The incident happened on Tuesday, and the Northwest Territories coroner also said that there were fatalities in the crash but did not specify the number.

Some of the passengers on board the plane were employees at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, according to a statement issued by the group.

However, the company did not confirm how many of its workers were on the plane but noted the crash resulted in fatalities while the airplane was on its way to a company diamond mine, CNN reported.

"At this time, we can confirm there are fatalities but we will not be providing any additional information pending next of kin," Northwest Territories Coroner Garth Eggenberger said in a statement.

In response to the crash, Fort Smith Health Centre activated its mass casualty protocol around 8:50 am on Tuesday, according to the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

The crash also drew attention from the Royal Canadian Mounted Patrol, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force, according to CNN. Following the crash, investigators with the Northwest Territories coroner's office and the Transportation Safety Board were also sent to Fort Smith.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that it is investigating the crash. Moreover, the aircraft involved is a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease.

Notably, the aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers, according to Northwestern Air Lease's website, as reported by CNN.

The Premier of the Northwest Territories, RJ Simpson, released a statement extending his deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were aboard the airplane.

He further encouraged affected residents to seek support and use mental health resources provided by the government.

"The impact of this incident is felt across the territory," Simpson said. "The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten."

Moreover, on the day of the incident, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force responded to a report of lost contact with an aircraft outside of Fort Smith, David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with the RCAF in Winnipeg, said.

Adding to this, visibility was poor during the early hours on Tuesday morning but improved by around 10 am, according to CNN's weather team.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canadian Rangers also conducted ground searches, Lavelle said.