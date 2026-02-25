PM Modi addresses Knesset, highlights India-Israel ties amid Oppn heat

Addressing the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was born on the same day, September 7, 1950, when India formally recognised Israel. He said just as Israel, India has been a victim of terrorism and supports all efforts that contribute to peace and regional stability.

Modi, whose visit to Israel has come in for criticism from Opposition parties in India for its timing, told the Knesset, in a speech delivered in English, that he brings “deepest condolences from the people of India for every life lost in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7”. “We feel your pain, we share your grief, India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” Modi said. He detailed the contribution of Jews to modern India in several fields, including that of Lieutenant General J F R Jacob in India’s 1971 war with Pakistan.

Welcoming Modi at the Knesset, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described him not just as “a dear friend”, but as a “brother”. Netanyahu said he was deeply moved by the visit of Modi to Jerusalem, and said the Indian PM is a “great champion of the Indian–Israeli alliance”. Netanyahu said since Modi’s earlier visit to Israel in 2017, India and Israel have “doubled our trade”, “tripled our cooperation” and quadrupled India–Israel ties “in ways that I cannot describe”. “In a world where anti-Semitism is rising, India stands out where Jews were never persecuted and only welcomed, thank you India,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said his wife Sara, and he, went to the Ben Gurion Airport to receive the PM, where they embraced each other, and said the “Modi hug” is “something special” and reflects warmth. The Israeli PM said India is a gigantic power, and Israel is gigantic in spirit, and the India–Israel alliance is “an enormous multiplier of our individual powers, spirit, deeds and capabilities”.

The PM said that Indian and Israeli trade negotiators are working on an "ambitious trade agreement" which "will unlock the vast potential" in the India-Israel trade trade relationship. As the PM entered the Knesset, its members chanted his name. The Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, in his speech, said Modi’s visit in July 2017 was historic as he was the first Indian PM to visit Israel and today he is making history once again as he is the first Indian PM to address the Knesset. He said the Knesset building has been illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag, and said bilateral cooperation has deepened, especially in security and technology. India–Israel ties were elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi’s visit in 2017.

An Israeli trade delegation is currently on a visit to India, and held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

In his speech at the Knesset, the PM said the two countries are also working closely in other sectors, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and the I2U2 Framework between India, Israel, the US and the UAE. Modi termed the defence and security ties between the two countries as "an important pillar" of the partnership, and said the two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement in November.

The India-Israel defence security partnership is of vital importance in the current uncertain world, Modi said.

In November last year, during the visit of India’s defence secretary to Israel, the two sides signed an agreement under which India’s indigenous air defence shield, Sudarshan Chakra, would incorporate elements from Israel’s Iron Dome all-weather air defence system that can intercept and destroy missiles and artillery shells.

The trade and investment ties between the two sides are also witnessing steady progress. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Israel in November and the two sides signed the terms of reference (ToR) for the launch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. In September, the two sides had inked a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) to expand economic cooperation. On Wednesday, Goyal posted on social media that he had productive talks with the Israeli delegation regarding trade ties.

The PM landed at the Ben Gurion Airport late afternoon, where Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, received him. Netanyahu said he and Modi share a “close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries.”

Following the arrival ceremony, the two prime ministers held a brief one-on-one meeting. “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after nine years,” Modi said in a post on X.

“We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region,” he said. Modi earlier said he was looking forward to “engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India–Israel friendship”.

Netanyahu said on Thursday the two of them will visit Yad Vashem (the Holocaust memorial), and afterwards hold another meeting together with their teams, during which they will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India.

Modi’s visit to Israel has come under focus because of the ongoing tensions in West Asia, including deteriorating ties between the US and Iran. Several Opposition parties have criticised the PM’s visit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the PM is displaying “moral cowardice” when the entire world is critical of his “dear friend” Israeli PM Netanyahu. The Left parties said the trip comes at a time when Israel is “waging a genocidal war in Gaza” and amounts to betrayal of the Palestinian cause. In a statement, the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the visit would “legitimise the murderous regime” of Israeli PM Netanyahu. “The visit is all the more inopportune because it is taking place at a time when the United States is preparing to attack Iran militarily at the instigation of Israel,” it said.

The Congress on Wednesday cited several email exchanges made public under the ‘Epstein Files’ in the US to allege that the foundation of the India–Israel relationship post-2014 was laid down and shaped by convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Leading Israeli publications have described Modi’s visit as a “strategic reset”, a “landmark moment” and a “defining” phase. The ongoing negotiations on an FTA and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project were also highlighted by sections of the media.