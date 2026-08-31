Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place as leaders gathered for the SCO summit, which is scheduled to discuss regional and international issues and ways to strengthen cooperation among member states. More details about the conversation during the meeting are yet to be made public.

PM Modi and Pezeshkian had also spoken over the phone in March. During the conversation, Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the situation in Iran and shared his views on developments in the region.

At that time, PM Modi had reiterated India's position that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He had also stressed India's priority for the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including Iran, as well as the need for unhindered transit of energy and goods.

Before leaving for the summit in Bishkek, Pezeshkian said Iran did not seek war but would respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He said instability in the region was detrimental to all countries and called for greater convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pezeshkian added, "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other." He said that peace, security, economy and civilisation had emerged from the region and that countries should work to expand this trend.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

According to reports, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.