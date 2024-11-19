Business Standard
Home / World News / Poland urges polio vaccination after virus detected in Warsaw sewage

Poland urges polio vaccination after virus detected in Warsaw sewage

New measures also include more intensive testing of Warsaw's sewage, renewing the vaccination stocks and updating the list of children still unvaccinated

Photo: Pexels

Poland's inspectorate said about 86 per centof the country's 3-year-olds have been vaccinated against polio. Photo: Pexels

AP Warsaw
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poland's health authorities on Monday urged polio vaccinations for children after the virus was detected in Warsaw's sewage during regular tests this month.

The state Main Sanitary Inspectorate in a statement said the presence of the virus does not necessarily mean people have been sick, but those who have not been vaccinated against polio could be at risk. The vaccinations are free in Poland for people under 19.

New measures also include more intensive testing of Warsaw's sewage, renewing the vaccination stocks and updating the list of children still unvaccinated. Polio is most often spread by contact with waste from an infected person or, less frequently, through contaminated water or food.

 

The polio virus mostly affects children under 5. Most people infected don't have symptoms, but in severe cases, polio can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis within hours, according to the World Health Organisation. It estimates that 1 in 200 polio cases results in permanent paralysis, usually of the legs.

Poland's inspectorate said about 86 per centof the country's 3-year-olds have been vaccinated against polio and that vaccinating at least 95 per centof children can prevent the spread of the virus. Poland has seen the rise of anti-vaccination movements among some parents, which has worried health officials.

The statement said Poland's last case of polio was in 1984.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India USA

In a first, US turkey shipment leaves for Indian market after tariff cut

facebook, meta

Meta's oversight board seeks public remarks on hate speech moderation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's rocky past with Poland is haunting Zelenskyy amid escalating war

poland flag

Poland temporarily suspends right to asylum amid tensions with Belarus

Poland, Poland flag, Polish flag

Poland PM plans to suspend right to asylum as part of new migration policy

Topics : Poland polio polio cases in world

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon