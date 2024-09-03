Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines leaving 14 people dead

Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines leaving 14 people dead

It was forecast to strengthen into a typhoon as it barrels northwestward over the sea toward southern China

Flood, Philippine Flood

Thousands of travelers were stranded on Monday after sea travel was temporarily halted in several ports. (Photo: PTI)

AP Manila
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
Tropical Storm Yagi swept past Paoay town in Ilocos Norte province into the South China Sea with sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers (47 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 125 kph (78 mph), according to the weather bureau.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It was forecast to strengthen into a typhoon as it barrels northwestward over the sea toward southern China.
Storm warnings remained in most northern Philippine provinces, where residents were warned of the lingering danger of landslides in rain-soaked mountain villages and floodings in the farming lowlands of Luzon, the country's most populous region.
Locally called Enteng, Yagi enhanced seasonal monsoon rains and unleashed downpours across Luzon, including in the densely populated capital region, metropolitan Manila, where classes and government work remained suspended Tuesday.
At least 14 people died in landslides, floods and swollen rivers in northern and central provinces, including in Antipolo, a popular Roman Catholic pilgrimage city and tourism destination west of Manila where at least three residents, including a pregnant woman, died in a hillside landslide that buried shanties and four others drowned in creeks and rivers, Antipolo's disaster-mitigation officer Enrilito Bernardo Jr. told The Associated Press by telephone.
 

More From This Section

Africa, China

Xi Jinping wants bigger returns, fewer headaches from African debt deals

Tim Walz

Walz unharmed after vehicles near the back of his motorcade crash

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris pitches to union workers at Labour Day rally

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russian forces advancing faster in eastern Ukraine than ever before: Putin

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox surge in Sydney offers cautionary tale as world braces for new strain

Four other villagers remained missing after their house was swept away in the deluge, Bernardo said.
Thousands of travelers were stranded on Monday after sea travel was temporarily halted in several ports and 34 domestic flights were suspended due to the stormy weather.
A training ship, M/V Kamilla which was anchored in Manila Bay off the Navotas port in the capital was hit by another vessel that veered out of control due to rough waves. Kamilla's bridge was damaged and it later caught fire, prompting its 18 cadets and crewmembers to abandon the ship, the Philippine coast guard said.
A passing tugboat rescued 17 of those who abandoned the ship and one swam to safety, the coast guard said.
About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago lies in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world's most disaster-prone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flood, Philippine Flood

Storm sets off floods, landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 9 dead

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

China reports 7 more deaths from torrential rains brought by tropical storm

Philippines, Typhoon Noru

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens near Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Subdued GIFT Nifty, mixed Asian cues signal slow start for India markets

JP Nadda, Nadda

Haryana polls: BJP holds meeting led by Nadda to discuss candidates' list

Topics : Philippines storm Philippines landslide Floods Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon