Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

President Biden, Democratic allies raise $264 million in second quarter

The Democratic president's re-election effort has $240 million in cash on hand, the campaign said

Joe Biden, Biden

The re-election effort was spending the money on more than 200 campaign offices and more than 1,000 staff in political battleground states that Biden needs to win to prevail over Trump, a Republican, in November. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden's campaign and its Democratic allies raised $264 million in the second quarter, including $127 million in June and a record "grassroots" fundraising haul on the day of Biden's disastrous debate against Donald Trump, Biden's campaign said.

The Democratic president's re-election effort has $240 million in cash on hand, the campaign said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Biden's team is eager to show fundraising strength after the president's poor debate performance, which prompted calls from some Democrats for him to step aside as the party's presidential candidate.
 
Biden's team held difficult phone calls on Sunday and Monday with important campaign funders who questioned whether the 81-year-old Democrat should stay in the presidential race after his poor debate performance.
 
Thursday was the best day of fundraising from small-dollar donors of the campaign, followed by Friday, when concern about the debate was causing waves of panic through Democratic circles.
 
â€œOur Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon,'' Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.
 
In the second quarter, 95 percent of donations were under $200, a point the campaign underscored to portray broad support from average Americans instead of over-reliance on high-dollar, wealthy donors.
 

More From This Section

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Don't do something you regret, cautions UK PM Sunak in final push for votes

Tesla

Tesla's quarterly deliveries beat estimates on incentives; shares rally

Iceberg, Melting, antartic

Alaska's icefield melting speeds up, losing snow 5 times faster than 1980s

US economy, united states, US Fed

US job openings up in May; layoffs picked up amid slowing economic activity

cancer

Only 8 countries could lower early deaths, meet UN SDG by 2030: Report

The total fundraising figures include donations to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.
 
The re-election effort was spending the money on more than 200 campaign offices and more than 1,000 staff in political battleground states that Biden needs to win to prevail over Trump, a Republican, in November.
 
Trump has also been bringing in sizable donations. His campaign and the Republican National Committee said last month they had raised $141 million in May, nearly doubling the prior month's haul thanks to a flood of support following his conviction in a hush money trial.

Also Read

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

Biden, facing race pressure, admits debate skills decline but vows truth

Joe Biden,Biden

President Biden's disjointed debate performance alarms Democratic Party

Donald Trump, Trump

Federal prosecutor clashes with judge over restricting Trump's speech

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump dwarfs Biden in latest fundraising numbers despite felony convictions

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Biden win would benefit bonds, Trump better for growth: Morgan Stanley CIO

Topics : US President United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon