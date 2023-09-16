First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former president Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

Also Read Former Prez Kovind-led committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election' Barring Modi, no other PM has spoken about building toilets: Kovind Trump failed to disclose gifts worth $250,000, including $47K from India One nation, one election: Amendment no issue, states' nod needed, says Nath One Nation, One Election: Home Minister Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind Ahead of LS polls, Shah to visit Bihar today, address rally in Jhanjharpur Election fever: Political consulting firms looking for top talent Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence