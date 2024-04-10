Sensex (    %)
                             
Process underway to 'appoint' special representative for Afghanistan: UN

The Taliban regime opposes the appointment of a new special representative for Afghanistan and believes that with the presence of UNAMA, this is an unnecessary move, reported Khaama Press

United Nations

Efforts failed to produce results during the second Doha summit which took place in Qatar in February this year | File image

ANI
Apr 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Amid Taliban's opposition to the move, the United Nations Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that the process of appointing a special representative for Afghanistan is underway, according to Khaama Press.
In response to questions from journalists regarding when the UN will appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan, Dujarric stated on Monday at a press briefing that information will be provided if progress is made in this regard.
He said there is no set date for the UN special envoy for Afghanistan to be appointed.
Notably, the nomination of a special envoy has been the subject of months of debate inside the UN.
The Taliban regime opposes the appointment of a new special representative for Afghanistan and believes that with the presence of UNAMA, this is an unnecessary move, reported Khaama Press.
The Taliban regime is supported by a number of nations that are against the nomination of a new UN special representative for Afghanistan, including Russia and Iran.
Efforts failed to produce results during the second Doha summit which took place in Qatar in February this year.
It was attended by special envoys of various nations and was followed by a UN Security Council meeting where the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan was a significant item on their agenda.

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan United Nations

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

