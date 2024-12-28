Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 07:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart for tragic plane crash incident

Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart for tragic plane crash incident

The plane was flying on Wednesday from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, when it turned toward Kazakhstan and crashed

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Kremlin said air defence systems were firing near Grozny on Wednesday due to a Ukrainian drone strike, but stopped short of saying one of these hit the plane. | File Photo: Reuters

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to his Azerbaijani counterpart for what he called a tragic incident following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people.
 
The plane was flying on Wednesday from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, when it turned toward Kazakhstan and crashed while making an attempt to land. There were 29 survivors.
 
In an official statement Saturday, the Kremlin said air defence systems were firing near Grozny due to a Ukrainian drone strike as the plane attempted to land, but stopped short of saying one of these hit the plane.

 

 
According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin apologised to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace.
 
On Friday, a US official and an Azerbaijani minister made separate statements blaming the crash on an external weapon.
 
Friday's assessments by Rashan Nabiyev and White House national security spokesman John Kirby echoed those made by outside aviation experts who blamed the crash on Russian air defence systems responding to a Ukrainian attack.

 

Neither Kirby or the Azerbaijani minister directly addressed the statements blaming air defences.
 
Passengers and crew who survived the crash told Azerbaijani media that they heard loud noises on the aircraft as it was circling over Grozny.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China sentences man to death for driving car into crowd, killing 35 people

European Union, EU

ECB likely to delay next rate cut due to recent increase in inflation

Gulf nations, Egypt, UAE, oil field

Public finances of GCC countries witness surplus in 2022, 2023: GCC-Stat

jackpot, prize, money

Another lottery jackpot surpasses $1 bn. Is this a new normal in US?

china Flag, China

China deploys troops to Larung Gar, intensifies repression in Tibet

Topics : Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon