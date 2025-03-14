Friday, March 14, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Qatar to supply natural gas to Syria to increase electricity supply

Qatar to supply natural gas to Syria to increase electricity supply

Under the deal, Qatar will send 2 million cubic meters of natural gas a day to the Deir Ali power station, south of Damascus, via a pipeline passing through Jordan

Syria's interim Minister of Electricity Omar Shaqrouq said the Qatari supplies are expected to increase the daily state-provided electricity supply from two to four hours per day. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Damascus
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Qatar will provide natural gas supplies to Syria with the aim of generating 400 megawatts of electricity a day, in a measure to help address the war-battered country's severe electricity shortages, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported Friday.

Syria's interim Minister of Electricity Omar Shaqrouq said the Qatari supplies are expected to increase the daily state-provided electricity supply from two to four hours per day.

Under the deal, Qatar will send 2 million cubic meters of natural gas a day to the Deir Ali power station, south of Damascus, via a pipeline passing through Jordan.

Qatar's state-run news agency said that the initiative was part of an agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program and aims to address the country's severe shortage in electricity production and enhance its infrastructure.

 

Syria's economy and infrastructure, including electricity production, has been devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war and crushing Western sanctions imposed on the government of former President Bashar Assad.

Those who can afford it rely on solar power and private generators to make up for the meagre state power supply, while others remain most of the day without power.

Since Assad was ousted in a lightning rebel offensive in December, the country's new rulers have struggled to consolidate control over territory that was divided into de facto mini-states during the war and to begin the process of reconstruction. The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria, while experts say that number could reach at least $400 billion.

The United States remains circumspect about the interim government and current President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the former leader of the Islamist insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Washington designates HTS as a terrorist organization and has been reluctant to lift sanctions.

In January, however, the US eased some restrictions, issuing a six-month general license that authorizes certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

Topics : Qatar gas Syria natural gas

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

