Quad members pledge to work towards free, peaceful Indo-Pacific region

Foreign ministers of the Quad countries also called for upholding the free and open rules-based international order

S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister; Yoko Kamikawa, Japan's FM; Penny Wong,Australia's foreign affairs minister and Antony Blinken,prior to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Japan, 29 July 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

India and other Quad member nations on Monday reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said no country should dominate others and competition should be managed responsibly in what is seen as a clear message to China.
At a meeting, the foreign ministers of the Quad countries also called for upholding the free and open rules-based international order and respecting the principle of freedom, human rights, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.
The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong.
 
"All countries have a role in contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity while seeking a region in which no country dominates and no country is dominated, competition is managed responsibly, and each country is free from coercion in all its forms and can exercise its agency to determine its own future," the ministers said in the statement.
The Quad also vowed to work towards a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen increasing Chinese military muscle-flexing in the last few years.
"We reaffirm the Quad's steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient, and are united in our commitment to upholding the free and open rules-based international order, with its strong support for the principle of freedom, human rights, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes," the ministers said.

