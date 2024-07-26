Real-life Narcos busted: US authorities capture top Sinaloa Cartel leaders

In a stark reminder of the real-world impact of drug cartels, American law enforcement officials arrested two top leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel on Thursday. The Sinaloa Cartel is an international organised crime unit based out of Sinaloa, Mexico that deals primarily in illegal drug trafficking and money laundering.

Ismael Zambada García, known as 'El Mayo', and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of the infamous Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, following a carefully orchestrated operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations.

Mexican drug cartels

Mexican drug cartels are powerful and violent organisations involved in the illegal drug trade, primarily focused on the production and distribution of narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

While Mexican cartels have gained notoriety over the years, with their criminal activities expanding across international waters, Netflix’s popular TV series ‘Narcos’ has brought renewed interest to the situation. The show blends history with a dramatised depiction of the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel in Colombia, transitions to the Cali Cartel, and eventually explores the rise of Mexican cartels in its fourth season, ‘Narcos: Mexico’.

The recent arrest is a reminder of the serious and ongoing threat posed by these cartels, aside from their portrayal in popular media, which can blur lines between fiction and reality.

Who is Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada García?

El Mayo, aged 76, has eluded capture for decades despite numerous federal indictments.

Unlike El Chapo, who gained global notoriety and was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, Zambada García has remained a shadowy figure, avoiding the limelight and living a secluded life in Sinaloa. Garcia had also been, reportedly, quietly negotiating the terms of his surrender with US officials for the past three years.

Who is Joaquín Guzmán López?

Following his father’s extradition to the United States in 2017, Joaquín Guzmán López, along with his brothers, rose to leadership positions within the cartel. The recent arrest follows the capture and extradition of his brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, to Chicago.

The capture of El Mayo

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Zambada was tricked into boarding a plane under the belief that he was inspecting clandestine airfields in Mexico. Unbeknownst to El Mayo, he was being transported to the United States, where he was taken into custody upon landing.

An award of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture had been offered by the US government.

This months-long operation by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI culminated in his unexpected arrival and subsequent arrest in the US.

Guzmán López’s role in El Mayo’s arrest

Guzmán López was instrumental to this arrest and is expected to appear in Federal District Court in Chicago soon.

The relationship between Zambada García and the Guzmán López brothers has been pivotal in the cartel’s operations. Their partnership, forged in the early 2000s, resulted in one of history's most lucrative and violent criminal enterprises.

Zambada’s arrest is a poignant reminder of the internal betrayals that have plagued the cartel.

During the Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán trial, Zambada’s son, Vicente Zambada Niebla, testified against him. Vicente provided detailed insights into the cartel’s operations, including the vast network of smuggling routes and money laundering schemes, and his father’s extensive bribery budget of nearly $1 million a month, according to The New York Times.

Implications and reactions

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly concerning the fentanyl (a synthetic opioid) crisis.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced,” Garland said. “The Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member, and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable.”

The arrest of Zambada García, a figure with significant political connections, is expected to have far-reaching implications, potentially causing alarm among former officials from previous Mexican administrations.

Prosecution of El Mayo

In addition to facing charges related to fentanyl trafficking, Zambada is implicated in numerous other crimes, including drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, money laundering, and organised crime.

The US State Department also notes that Zambada owns several legitimate businesses in Mexico, such as a large milk company, a bus line, and a hotel, alongside various real estate assets.

While it remains unclear where Zambada García will be prosecuted, his arrest marks a milestone for US authorities that have long sought to bring him to justice.

While prosecution awaits the top cartel figures in the US, the operation highlights the US’ commitment to dismantle powerful criminal organisations and curbing the flow of deadly narcotics into the country.

El Mayo’s arrest shocks Mexico

The arrest has sent shockwaves through Mexico, where Zambada had successfully evaded authorities for decades. Despite his capture, analysts like Falko Ernst from the International Crisis Group suggest that the arrest may not significantly disrupt drug trafficking operations, The New York Times report noted. The Sinaloa Cartel, known for its fragmented and resilient structure, can continue its activities even without key leaders.

Ernst warned that the power vacuum left by Zambada’s arrest could lead to increased violence as factions within the cartel vie for control. This potential surge in violence comes amid already high tensions and infighting within the cartel.

Following the arrest, netizens began sharing an interview Zambada Garcia appeared for in 2010 with Proceso magazine. El Mayo mused about his potential capture, noting that the arrest of cartel leaders often changes little in the long run. “Locked up, dead or extradited, their replacements are already out there,” he said.

