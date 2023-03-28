Recommendations to voting: Blue tick shake-up at Elon Musk's Twitter

close

The move may impact independent journalists and other peripheral voices most heavily, running counter to Musk's professed goal of trying to ensure free speech on Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Twitter’s “For You” feed, the default view for users of the social network, will no longer recommend content from accounts that aren’t verified, owner Elon Musk tweeted.
The change, effective April 15, will mean only verified accounts — those paying an $8 monthly fee or associated with a verified organisation — are eligible to have their tweets suggested in the timeline that appears when most users open the app. Voting in Twitter polls will also require verification, Musk added.

Twitter’s “For You” page is a non-chronological feed intended to surface more popular and engaging content, though new measures Musk is enacting are increasingly making the platform more of a two-tier system, with unpaid users left out of many formerly free features. 
Doing so, Musk explained, is “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over,” though he didn’t offer evidence of such groups operating on the platform. 

Part of the sales pitch for Twitter’s subscription product, Twitter Blue, explicitly states the $8 fee will help accounts ‘rocket to the top of replies, mentions and search.’ 
The latest move amplifies that prioritisation. 

The web and app versions of the social network still offer a ‘Following’ tab, where users can see a time-ordered view mostly composed of the accounts they already follow.
Starting April 1, Twitter will start removing legacy verification marks, stripping away the blue check marks from any users not paying the fee and unaffiliated with large organisations. 

The move may impact independent journalists and other peripheral voices most heavily, running counter to Musk’s professed goal of trying to ensure free speech on Twitter.  
The firm also has a further level of differentiation with a celebrity VIP list, Platformer reported.
Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

