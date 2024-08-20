Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia's bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years

Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia's bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years

In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson

Khaleda Zia

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP Chairperson Zia. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tax authorities in Bangladesh on Monday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, 17 years after banks were ordered to block them.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP Chairperson Zia, the Daily Star newspaper reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson, who has been elected Bangladesh's prime minister twice since 1990.
The decision was based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR.
Since then, her accounts have remained blocked. The BNP has on several occasions demanded that they be unfrozen.
The latest move comes after a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina, a long-time rival of Khaleda, on August 5, ending the Bangladesh Awami League's 15-year rule. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8.

More From This Section

International students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

India leads as top origin country and destination for Hindu migrants: Pew

US flag, US, united states

US opens citizenship programme for migrant spouses, but some still left out

Imran Khan, Imran

Pak HC temporarily bars trial court from issuing verdict against Imran Khan

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices falls 2% on Gaza ceasefire talks, weak Chinese economy

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Huge profits made by investors on catastrophe bonds raising eyebrows

Zia, 79, was released from jail after Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5.
Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.
The NBR said they received an application from Khaleda's lawyer on Sunday seeking to unfreeze the accounts.
"As there are no tax-related issues pending investigation relating to her, we have advised banks to unlock all her accounts. We have asked them to take immediate action and provide a compliance report," the official was quoted as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

Two more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, total now at 15

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

Bangladesh's interim govt focused on improving law and order, says new NSA

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Harsh Vardhan, Harsh

India needs to engage with those in power in Bangladesh: Ex-foreign secy

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Bangladesh crisis hits India's tourism: 90% drop in Bangladeshi visitors

Sheikh Hasina

Fresh murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina over fish trader's death

Topics : Bangladesh Khaleda Zia bank accounts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon