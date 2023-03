The company in a public statement said that over the past financial year, it had refinanced $525 million in the domestic markets ahead of the March 2024 maturity, in addition to repayment of $300 million from its internal cash flow accruals.

ReNew Energy Global, the Nasdaq-listed renewable energy company, announced on Tuesday that it had repaid more than $1 billion to its offshore bondholders in FY23. The amount repaid includes the most recent amortisation of $180 million this month.