Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Response to US strikes on Iran only a matter of time: Yemeni Houthis

Response to US strikes on Iran only a matter of time: Yemeni Houthis

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV that its ceasefire deal with Washington was before the "war" on Iran

Houthis Yemen

Houthis have been launching attacks on shipping lanes and Israel in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

Reuters CAIRO
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Yemeni Houthi official said on Sunday that the Iran-aligned group's response to the U.S. attack on Iran was "only a matter of time". 
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV that its ceasefire deal with Washington was before the "war" on Iran. 
The group has been launching attacks on shipping lanes and Israel in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israeli war. It agreed on a ceasefire deal with the United States in May to stop attacking U.S. ships in exchange for an end to Washington's bombings of the group. 
 
 
US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace. 
After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict. 

Also Read

Frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office of Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, shows the launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Suspected US strikes in Yemen kill at least 4 near Hodeida: Houthi rebels

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Houthi rebels of 'complete annihilation' amid strikes in Yemen

Armed men at a beach as a commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast

Will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Yemen's Houthi

Houthi tribesmen gather after US and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

US Army carries out airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Nimisha

Iran offers help in case of Kerala nurse Nimsha Priya on death row in Yemen

"The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated." 
In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran's future held "either peace or tragedy," and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military. 
 

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Israel says it took out 2 of Iran's F-5 fighter jets

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel strikes Iran after Tehran launches ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayataollah

Sheltering in a bunker, Iran's supreme leader prepares for the worst

South Korea flag

South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

Donald Trump

Trump's Iran strikes may face backlash from Maga's anti-war supporters

Topics : Yemeni Yemen Yemen war Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon