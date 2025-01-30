Business Standard

World News

Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick to co-chair India Caucus in new US Congress

Congressmen Andy Barr and Marc Veasey will continue serving as vice co-chairs

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans has a record number of 145 members in the 118th Congress. Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican lawmaker Rich McCormick would co-chair the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives in the new Congress, an announcement said here Wednesday.

Congressmen Andy Barr and Marc Veasey will continue serving as vice co-chairs. Congressman Brad Sherman, who formerly served as chair, will continue to serve as chair emeritus, the announcement said.

"A strong partnership with India is critical for our economy and national security. It is an honor to continue serving as co-chair of the India Caucus and to welcome Rep. Rich McCormick as the caucus's new co-chair, Khanna said.

McCormick, who represents the 7th Congressional District of Georgia, has supported policies to strengthen the US-India relationship, he said.

 

"I have the great privilege of serving many hard working Indian Americans in my district and will continue to strengthen our relationship with India, McCormick said.

The dedication, innovation, and contributions of this diaspora enrich our community and strengthen the bonds between our two nations. Together, let's continue to champion the values of opportunity and collaboration that define both America and India, he said.

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans has a record number of 145 members in the 118th Congress.

As many as 35 new members joined the caucus under the leadership of Ro Khanna and former co-chair Michael Waltz, who is now the National Security Advisor.

"The US-India partnership is built on shared values of democracy, economic freedom, and security cooperation. Strengthening this relationship is critical to advancing our mutual interests in trade, technology, and defence," said Barr.

"I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to further deepen the ties between our two great nations and to support the vibrant Indian American community that contributes so much to our country, said Barr.

As the proud representative of Texas' 33rd district, home to a vibrant and growing community of Indian and Indian American families, I am honoured to continue serving as vice co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India. I look forward to furthering the strong ties between the United States and India, Veasey said.

The Indian American diaspora has made invaluable contributions to our nation, and I remain committed to fostering deeper partnerships that enhance both our economies and national security. Together, with our Chair, Rep. Ro Khanna, I know we will continue to build a strong relationship based on shared values," he said.

Topics : US Congress United States Indian American

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

