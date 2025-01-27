Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to pass sanctions against those not cooperating on deportation: Speaker

US to pass sanctions against those not cooperating on deportation: Speaker

Speaker Johnson came out in support of Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Colombia after its President Gustavo Petro turned away two US military aircraft full of detained Colombian migrants

Mike Johnson

President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would: House Speaker Mike Johnson | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Congress is ready to pass sanctions on countries which refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration's order on deportation of undocumented immigrants, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has warned.

Soon after taking over, the Trump administration started massive mass deportation. Raids are being reported from across the country.

Colombia and all nations should be on notice - Congress is fully prepared to pass sanctions and other measures against those that do not fully cooperate or follow through on requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States, Johnson said.

"President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would. And Congress will implement policies that reinforce his agenda, he said.

 

Johnson came out in support of Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Colombia after its President Gustavo Petro turned away two US military aircraft full of detained Colombian migrants.

Also Read

Gurudwara

us-officials-visit-gurudwaras-new-york-illegal-immigrants-sikh-criticism

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Donald Trump, Trump

New wealth in making: Trump's billionaires take the great leap forward

US President Donald Trump

Trump's second week tests his hold over Congress for agenda, cabinet picks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Gaza refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds Senate ally

The White House later on Sunday night that Colombia has agreed to the unrestricted acceptance of immigrants who entered the US illegally from Colombia and that President Donald Trump will not levy a 25 per cent tariff on the country unless Colombia fails to honour this agreement.

In a joint statement, two influential Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth said these mass deportations have the potential to sweep up Dreamers who came to the United States as children, veterans who have served our nation and essential workers who care for American family members, build homes and ensure that they have food on the tables.

Instead, we should focus on deporting those who pose a danger to our country. And we should give the rest a chance to earn legal status. They would have to register with the government, pay their dues, and submit to background checks, the two Senators said.

Over the last few days, Chicago has seen a series of raids. The Trump Administration has approved the use of military aircraft to enforce his immigration policy.

Congressman John Garamendi described it as deeply alarming.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India would be cooperating with the US in taking back undocumented Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk backs German far-right AfD party's campaign launch amid protests

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ramps up immigration raids; VP Vance, Border Czar back tough stance

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pauses all US foreign aid for 90 days; orders review; NGOs decry move

china Flag, China

China Jan manufacturing activity shrinks unexpectedly, hits five-month low

Greenland

Ice-sheets to fresh water: Greenland's icebergs can't quench Earth's thirst

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Congress US immigration crackdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon