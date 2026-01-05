Monday, January 05, 2026 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rubio's U-turn on US running Venezuela stance: 'Trump retains optionality'

Rubio's U-turn on US running Venezuela stance: 'Trump retains optionality'

He added that current measures, including an oil quarantine and large naval deployments, are aimed at pressuring the Venezuelan regime

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) took a U-turn on Trump's remark to "run" Venezuela following their military operation in its capital, noting that the President had "always retained optionality."

Rubio, when asked, in an interview with CBS News's Face the Nation, to clarify if there was currently a US occupation in the South American country, said, "The president always retains optionality on anything and on all these matters. He certainly has the ability and the right under the Constitution of the United States to act against imminent and urgent threats against the country."

He added that current measures, including an oil quarantine and large naval deployments, are aimed at pressuring the Venezuelan regime.

 

"I think what he's pointing to is that this obsession people have about boots and this or that, but he does not feel like he is going to publicly rule out options that are available for the United States, even though that's not what you're seeing right now. What you're seeing right now is an oil quarantine that allows us to exert tremendous leverage over what happens next," he said.

"I think what you see as a force posture was one of the largest naval deployments in modern history, certainly in the Western Hemisphere, and it is capable of stopping not just drug boats, but stopping any of these sanctioned boats that come in and out and really paralysing that portion of how the regime generates revenue. So that will continue to be in place," he added.

Also Read

Venezuela

Trepidation and uncertainty grip Venezuela after US captures Maduro

Donald Trump, Trump

US intervention in Venezuela tests Trump's ability to keep GOP together

Donald Trump, Trump

Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

Vodafone Idea, Telecom industry, telecom sector

Best of BS Opinion: Duopoly risks, urban woes and global disruptions

Venezuela

Venezuela tension unlikely to have big impact on India trade: Expertspremium

His remarks come after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.

A day earlier, President Donald Trump, while addressing a press conference from Palm Beach, Florida, said the United States will run the country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

He said the US action was aimed at bringing "outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice".

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. We want peace, justice and liberty for the great people of Venezuela... We can't take a chance if somebody else takes over Venezuela, doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind. We're not going to let that happen. We are there now, but we are going to stay until such time as a proper transition takes place. We're going to run it essentially until such time," he said.

"We're not afraid of boots on the ground," Trump said.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump stated that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

North Korea says latest missile tests involves hypersonic weapons system

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Donald Trump, Nicholas Maduro

US forces seize Venezuela's Maduro, fly him to New York to face charges

US President Donald Trump

US will run Venezuela after US forces capture Maduro, says Trump

LNG, LNG exports

Qatar, Egypt sign MoU to enhance LNG sales and import cooperation

Topics : Donald Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon