Home / World News / Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Deaths and arrests have been reported through the week both by state media and rights groups, though the figures differ

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday, as protests over soaring inflation spread across the country, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces. 
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers. 
The protests are the biggest in three years. Senior figures have struck a softer tone than in some previous bouts of unrest, at a moment of vulnerability for the Islamic Republic with the economy in tatters and international pressure building. 
 
SUPREME LEADER SAYS IRAN WILL NOT YIELD TO ENEMY  President Masoud Pezeshkian told the Interior Ministry to take a "kind and responsible" approach toward protesters, according to remarks published by state media, saying "society cannot be convinced or calmed by forceful approaches". 

That language is the most conciliatory yet adopted by Iranian authorities, who have this week acknowledged economic pain and promised dialogue even as security forces cracked down on public dissent in the streets. 
US President Donald Trump has threatened to come to the protesters' aid if they face violence, saying on Friday "we are locked and loaded and ready to go", without specifying what actions he was considering. 
That warning prompted threats of retaliation against US forces in the region from senior Iranian officials. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran "will not yield to the enemy". 
Kurdish rights group Hengaw reported that at least 17 people had been killed since the start of the protests. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 16 people had been killed and 582 arrested. 
Iran's police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan told state media that security forces had been targeting protest leaders for arrest over the previous two days, saying "a big number of leaders on the virtual space have been detained". 
Police said 40 people had been arrested in the capital Tehran alone over what they called "fake posts" on protests aimed at disturbing public opinion. 
The most intense clashes have been reported in western parts of Iran but there have also been protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Tehran, in central areas, and in the southern Baluchistan province. 
Late on Saturday, the governor of Qom, the conservative centre of Iran's Shi'ite Muslim clerical establishment, said two people had been killed there in unrest, adding that one of them had died when an explosive device he made blew up prematurely. 
HRANA and the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that authorities had detained the administrator of online accounts urging protests. 
CURRENCY LOST AROUND HALF ITS VALUE 
Protests began a week ago among bazaar traders and shopkeepers before spreading to university students and then provincial cities, where some protesters have been chanting against Iran's clerical rulers. 
Iran has faced inflation above 36% since the start of its year in March and the rial currency has lost around half its value against the dollar, causing hardship for many people. 
International sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme have been reimposed, the government has struggled to provide water and electricity across the country through the year, and global financial bodies predict a recession in 2026. 
Khamenei said on Saturday that although authorities would talk to protesters, "rioters should be put in their place".
Speaking on Sunday, Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said the government acknowledged the country faced shortcomings while warning that some people were seeking to exploit the protests. 
"We expect the youth not to fall into the trap of the enemies," Aref said in comments carried by state media.

Topics : World News Iran Middle East

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

