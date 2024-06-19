Business Standard
Russia and North Korea have vowed to aid each other if attacked: Putin

It was not clear what kind of assistance the deal, described as a comprehensive strategic partnership, would call for

Vladimir Putin added that Russia would not rule out developing military-technical cooperation with North Korea. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new partnership deal that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked, as both face escalating standoffs with the west.
It was not clear what kind of assistance the deal, described as a comprehensive strategic partnership, would call for.
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years comes amid growing concerns over an arms arrangement in which the country provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its war in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim's nuclear weapons and missile program.
Putin added that Russia would not rule out developing military-technical cooperation with North Korea the deal, according Russian state news agencies.
Kim said that the agreement was of a peaceful and defensive nature, according to Ria Novosti. I have no doubt it will become a driving force accelerating the creation of a new multipolar world," Kim was quoted as saying.
Russia and North Korea also signed agreements on cooperation in the fields of healthcare, medical education, and science, Russian state media reported, citing the Kremlin's website.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

