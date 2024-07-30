Russia-N Korea defence deal 'risky for the world': Australian foreign min

Business Standard
The US and its partners have steadfastly accused North Korea of supplying much-needed conventional arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance

Wang condemned North Korea's extended run of missile tests Photo: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Australia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the recent defence deal between North Korea and Russia was destabilising and risky for the world, after she visited the tense border village shared by North and South Korea on Tuesday.
In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked, deepening worries about the expanding ties between the countries.
The US and its partners have steadfastly accused North Korea of supplying much-needed conventional arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance.
I also want to say something about the security pact between North Korea and Russia. And say again, this is destabilising. This is risky for the world and again we say Russia is behaving in ways which are not conducive to peace but are escalatory, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters following a visit to the southern side of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.
Wang condemned North Korea's extended run of missile tests that she said threaten regional security. We share great concerns about DPRK's escalatory reactions, destabilizing actions, she said, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Also on Tuesday, Wang met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul for talks on boosting cooperation on defence, economic security and other issues.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea flying trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea and continuing weapons tests. South Korea has responded by resuming anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts and live-fire drills at border areas.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

