Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's leaders vow to step up policy support for boosting economy

"Macro policies should be strengthened persistently and become more forceful," the Poliburo added, according to the official Xinhua news agency

economic recovery, reforms, policy, policies, revival, economy, growth, gdp, market

China will focus on boosting consumption to expand domestic demand Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China will step up policy support for the economy, focusing on boosting consumption to expand domestic demand, the Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, was quoted by state media as saying on Tuesday.

Currently, adverse effects stemming from changes in the external environment are increasing, domestic demand is insufficient, and the transition from old growth drivers to new ones remain painful, the Politburo said following a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Macro policies should be strengthened persistently and become more forceful," the Poliburo added, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
 
"We need to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, accelerate the comprehensive implementation of established policy measures, reserve early and timely launch a batch of incremental policy measures."
 
China will focus on boosting consumption to expand domestic demand, and the focus of economic policies will shift more towards benefiting people's livelihoods, the Poliburo said.
 
Beijing will also strengthen the employment-prioritized policy and promote jobs for key groups including college graduates, and step up efforts to resolve issues such as food safety and social security, Xinhua said, citing the meeting.
 

More From This Section

How did strike on Golan Heights soccer field happen? Here's what we know

StanChart unveils $1.5 bn share buyback, bets on eco growth at Asian mkts

Russia's 'nuclear doctrine' governing use of atomic weapons. What is it?

Here's how Harris and Trump differ on artificial intelligence policy

Toyota global output tumbles in June, dragged down by Japan and China

The world's second-largest economy faces multiple challenges ranging from a prolonged property crisis to deflationary pressures as well as weak demand at home and increased hostility towards its export dominance abroad.
 
The economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter, with the consumer sector a particular cause for concern amid job market woes and the protracted housing downturn.
 

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot win Bronze medal

CII post-Budget conference LIVE: India experiencing high growth, low inflation, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty nears 25K; Sensex surges 400 pts led by HDFC, ICICI Bank

Tata Motors soars 5%; gains for 5th straight day after Nomura's 'buy' call

Gold demand in India drops 5% in June 2024 quarter: World Gold Council

Topics : domestic debt China GDP Economists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon