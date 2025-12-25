Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia's spirits exports to India jump nearly fourfold in 10 months

Russia's spirits exports to India jump nearly fourfold in 10 months

Agroexport claims that vodka was the main driver of exports. In monetary terms, its shipments over the 10 months amounted to approximately $760,000

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The exports of Russian spirits to India have nearly quadrupled in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year, making India an attractive emerging market for Russian exporters, according to a media report.

Citing data from the Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture (Agroexport), leading financial and trade daily Vedomosti said India is emerging as an attractive market for Russian exporters of Vodka and other hard alcoholic beverages.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Russian spirits producers shipped approximately 520 tonnes of spirits, including vodka, gin, whiskey, and liqueurs, worth $900,000 to India, this is three times higher in weight and four times higher in monetary terms than the same period last year, it said.

 

Agroexport claims that vodka was the main driver of exports. In monetary terms, its shipments over the 10 months amounted to approximately $760,000.

Although India ranked only 14th among the largest importers of Russian spirits from January to October, with a 1.3 per cent share in tonnes and 1.4-1.5 per cent in revenue, the growth rate of exports to it was the most significant.

Other major importers of Russian spirits include Kazakhstan, Georgia, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Belarus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United States Department of Justice

May need 'few more weeks' to finish release of Epstein files, says DOJ

Tarique Rahman

All must unite to maintain law and order: Tarique Rahman at Dhaka rally

Algeria

Algeria votes to declare French colonisation a crime, seeks restitution

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China accuses US of distorting defence policy to strain ties with India

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, waves to supporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka | AP/PTI

After 17 yrs in exile, BNP leader Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh

Topics : Russia India Russia International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon