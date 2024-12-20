Business Standard

Russia targets Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strike using US-made weapons

Russia targets Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strike using US-made weapons

Ukraine's air force said it intercepted five Iskander short-range ballistic missiles fired at the city

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Friday killed at least one person and injured nine others, officials said. Moscow claimed it was in response to a Ukrainian strike on Russian soil using American-made weapons. 
At least three loud blasts were heard in Kyiv shortly before sunrise. Ukraine's air force said it intercepted five Iskander short-range ballistic missiles fired at the city. The attack knocked out heating to 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, and 30 schools and kindergartens, the city administration said, and falling missile debris caused damage and sparked fires in three districts. 
“We ask citizens to immediately respond to reports of ballistic attack threats, because there is very little time to find shelter,” the air force said. 
 
During the almost three years since the war began, Russia has regularly bombarded civilian areas of Ukraine, often in an attempt to cripple the power grid and unnerve Ukrainians. 
Meanwhile Ukraine, struggling to hold back Russia's bigger army on the front line, has attempted to strike Russian infrastructure supporting the country's war effort. 

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the strike was in response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Rostov border region two days earlier. That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom, it said. 
That day, Ukraine claimed to have targeted a Rostov oil refinery as part of its campaign to strike Russian infrastructure supporting the country's war effort. 
The use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russia has angered the Kremlin. Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia for the first time on November 19 after Washington eased restrictions on their use. 
That development prompted Russia to use a new hypersonic missile, called Oreshnik, for the first time. President Vladimir Putin suggested the missile could be used to target government buildings in Kyiv, though there have been no reports of an Oreshnik being used for a second time. 
Answering the Ukrainian attack on Rostov on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said it carried out a group strike with “high-precision, long-range weapons” on the command centre of Ukraine's military intelligence agency and another location where it said Ukraine's Neptune missile systems are designed and produced. 
The attack also targeted Ukrainian ground-based cruise missile systems and US-made Patriot air defence systems, the Defence Ministry said. 
“The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All objects are hit,” the defence ministry said in a Telegram post.
The attack also targeted Ukrainian ground-based cruise missile systems and US-made Patriot air defence systems, the Defence Ministry said. 

"The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All objects are hit," the defence ministry said in a Telegram post.

Its claims could not immediately be verified.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

