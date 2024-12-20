Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 07:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia keeps rates at 21% amid inflation struggles fueled by war spendings

Russia keeps rates at 21% amid inflation struggles fueled by war spendings

High rates can dampen inflation but also make it more expensive for businesses to get the credit they need to operate and invest

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 21 per cent, holding off on further increases as it struggles to snuff out inflation fueled by the government's spending on the war against Ukraine.

The decision comes amid criticism from influential business figures, including tycoons close to the Kremlin, that high rates are putting the brakes on business activity and the economy.

Factories are running three shifts making everything from vehicles to clothing for the military, while a labour shortage is driving up wages and fat enlistment bonuses are putting more rubles in people's bank accounts to spend. All that is driving up prices.

 

On top of that, the weakening Russian ruble raises the prices of imported goods like cars and consumer electronics from China, which has become Russia's biggest trade partner since Western sanctions disrupted economic relations with Europe and the US.

High rates can dampen inflation but also make it more expensive for businesses to get the credit they need to operate and invest.

Also Read

forex

LIVE news: India's forex reserves fall to $652.87 billion, down $1.98 billion as of December 13

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

Turkey, Russia engage in delicate manoeuvre over Syria after Assad's fall

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister

Wait for Donald Trump before extending Russia sanctions: Orban to EU

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Brics developing tools to lead global economy, attract new members: Putin

Crackers being sold on carts amid ban in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. With an AQI of 268 on Tuesday, city's air quality remained in the ‘poor' category | Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj

News updates: Delhi govt imposes 'perpetual ban' on firecrackers in city

Critics of the central bank rates and its Governor Elvira Nabiullina have included Sergei Chemezov, the head of state-controlled defence and technology conglomerate Rostec, and steel magnate Alexei Mordashov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened his annual news conference on Thursday by saying the economy is on track to grow by nearly 4 per cent this year and that while inflation is an alarming sign at an annual 9.3 per cent, wages have risen at the same rate and that on the whole, this situation is stable and secure.

He acknowledged there had been criticism of the central bank, saying that some experts believe that the Central Bank could have been more effective and could have started using certain instruments earlier.

Nabiullina said in November that while the economy is growing, the rise in prices for the vast majority of goods and services shows that demand is outrunning the expansion of economic capacity and the economy's potential.

Russia's military spending is enabled by oil exports, which have shifted from Europe to new customers in India and China who aren't observing sanctions such as a USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WWE

WWE set to shift Indian media rights from SPNI to Netflix in $5 bn deal

Malaysia flag

Malaysia govt agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria

Autism

One in every 127 people globally had autism in 2021, study estimates

US flag, USA

US deportations reach highest level since 2014, surpassing Trump-years

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon