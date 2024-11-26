Business Standard
Home / World News / Russia vows stronger ties with Afghanistan, says US should help rebuild

Russia vows stronger ties with Afghanistan, says US should help rebuild

Taliban leaders asked Shoigu to help them ease the pressure imposed by US sanctions against the Kabul government

Russia, Russia flag

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has prompted President Vladimir Putin to pivot towards Asia. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council, told Afghanistan's Taliban leaders on Monday that Moscow wanted to help achieve a durable peace in the country, Russian news agencies reported. 
Shoigu, a former defence minister, also said the US should play a leading role in rebuilding Afghanistan in view of its many years of military involvement in the country. 
Taliban leaders asked Shoigu to help them ease the pressure imposed by US sanctions against the Kabul government, according to the Russian news agency reports. 
Shoigu headed a Russian delegation that held talks with senior officials in Kabul, including deputy prime ministers and the defence and interior ministers. 
 
"Let me confirm our readiness to establish a constructive political dialogue between our countries and among the goals would be providing an impulse for the process of a settlement among Afghans," the agencies quoted him as saying. 
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has prompted President Vladimir Putin to pivot towards Asia and the rest of the non-Western world amid what the Kremlin says amounts to an economic blockade by the US and its European allies. 

More From This Section

Apple, Apple Inc

Brazil anti-trust body rules Apple must lift restrictions on in-app payment

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK govt outlines first steps in new plan to get more people back into work

ZOOM

Zoom raises annual revenue, profit forecasts, expands share repurchase

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's what Trump 2.0 could mean for trade, migrants, and climate change

TikTok

TikTok decision expected soon as Jan 19 divestment deadline looms

On Monday, Moscow said it will consider deploying short- and intermediate-range missiles in Asia if the US deploys such missiles to the same region. 
Shoigu said the US, which hurriedly withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in 2021 after 20 years of involvement, should take on the obligation of helping rebuild the country. 
"Again we have the theme of the United States, which robs everyone around them," he was quoted as saying. 
"We're talking here about returning assets, funds which belong to Afghans and which, so it appears, they are not about to return, as in many other countries, like Libya and Syria. In my view, the United States should be the main entity to invest in the rebuilding of Afghanistan." 
Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, told Shoigu the Taliban administration needed Moscow's help to ease the burden of Western sanctions. 
"We have tried to ensure conditions for a growth in exports of Afghan goods and a growth in foreign investment," he was quoted as saying. 
The US and Western countries had applied pressure on the Taliban after it took control of Afghanistan in 2021, he said, referring to asset freezes and travel bans against Taliban leaders. 
"We are therefore waiting for the Russian Federation to help us neutralise this pressure." 
SOVIET LEGACY IN AFGHANISTAN 
Russia lives with the legacy of nine years of Soviet involvement in Afghanistan bolstering a government friendly to Moscow and resisting anti-communist guerrillas. About 15,000 Soviet troops died in the conflict. 
Russia's Foreign Ministry said last month a decision had been taken to remove the Taliban from a list of terrorist organisations, but legal procedures need to be put in place. 
Shoigu pointed to cooperation in extracting minerals as a prime example of proposed economic cooperation. 
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told Taliban officials that Russia wanted to participate in a project to create a trans-Afghan railway.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

Russia solely responsible for concerns over N Korean troops in Ukraine: US

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Highlights: Mankind Pharma gets GST order with penalty of Rs 29.1 million

HSBC

HSBC stops processing all Russia, Belarus payments for retail customers

South Korea, S Korea

Russia supplied air defence missiles to N Korea in return for troops: Seoul

North Korea-South Korea flag

S Korea finds Russia supplied missiles to North Korea in return for troops

Topics : Russia Afghanistan United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon