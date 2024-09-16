Business Standard
Home / World News / Russian drone barrage injures one, damages 5 homes in Kyiv: Ukraine

Russian drone barrage injures one, damages 5 homes in Kyiv: Ukraine

Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said

Kyiv, Ukraine

"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian overnight drone barrage injured one person and damaged five homes in Ukraine's Kyiv region, the regional authorities said on Monday.
 
Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported no damage to critical infrastructure in the region surrounding the capital.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Overall, during the attack over the central, northern and southern regions of Ukraine, the air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
 
Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said.
 
"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
 
 
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv."
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump assassination attempt suspect planned to recruit Afghan soldiers

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's Prez presents 2025 budget, vows austerity to kill deficit

Typhoon Nanmadol

Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai; largest to hit city in 75 years

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump thanks secret service, police after failed assassination attempt

Titanic

Coast Guard to hear from ex OceanGate employees about Titan implosion

Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.
 
Russia has pummelled Ukraine with missile and drone attacks in its 30-month-old full-scale invasion, dealing significant damage to the power grid and other civilian infrastructure.
 
There was no immediate comment from Moscow. Russia says its aerial attacks target only infrastructure that is key to Ukraine's war effort.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

Two people died in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, local officials said, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks

2 killed in Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone, missile attacks

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden meets Britain's PM, brushes off Putin's threats about war with West

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US sanctions Russian state media over raising funds for troops in Ukraine

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin sent clear message to West on long-range missiles for Ukraine: Russia

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Drone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon