Business Standard
Home / World News / Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel

Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel

This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy in December 2023, TASS state news agency reported. The ship left its main base in Russia

Russian navy

This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy. (File Photo)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian Navy frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has conducted drills in the English Channel and is carrying out tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday. 
The crew of the frigate, equipped with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, conducted counter-terrorism drills, repelling air and sea drone attacks of a mock enemy, Russian state agencies reported. 
"The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko has completed its passage through the English Channel and is currently continuing to carry out missions in the designated areas of the Atlantic Ocean," RIA state news agency citied a statement from the Northern Fleet's press service. 
 
This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy in December 2023, TASS state news agency reported. The ship left its main base in Russia's north on Nov. 2. 
Just before going into service the then Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the warship will be equipped with Zircon missiles.
The sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them. 

More From This Section

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Elon Musk's AI nightmares could blunt Donald Trump's tech ambitions

Trump Biden

Donald Trump might get to launch Biden-approved factories, infra projects

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ramps up support for Israel, pressure on Iran with top job picks

Alibaba

China's Singles' Day wraps up with ecomm firms reporting growth in shoppers

Donald Trump, Trump

Republicans win majority in US House, paving way for Trump's plans

On orders from President Vladimir Putin in 2023, Russia started mass supplies of Zircon missiles as part of the country's efforts to boost its nuclear forces.
 
Along with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle which entered combat duty in 2019, the Zircon forms the centrepiece of Russia's hypersonic arsenal. 
Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated US missile defences which Putin has warned could one day shoot down Russian nuclear missiles.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

putin, kim jong un

N Korea ratifies defence treaty with Russia stating mutual military aid

Russia Ukraine conflict, Donetsk

Russian airstrikes kill six, injure 21 in southern Ukraine: Officials

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

'Resolution of Ukraine's war soon': Trump's secret phone call with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges unity of strength, diplomacy for lasting peace in Ukraine

Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov

Russia's First Dy PM to visit India for discussing economic cooperation

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia missile strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon