Russia's First Dy PM to visit India for discussing economic cooperation

Manturov will participate in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, where the focus will be on expanding economic and business cooperation

Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov

Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov | Image: X/Russian embassy

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, is set to visit India on November 11-12, as part of a working trip aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Manturov will participate in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, where the focus will be on expanding economic and business cooperation between the two nations, the Russian Embassy in India stated.

The forum will feature several thematic sessions, addressing areas such as industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and enhancing interregional cooperation.

Organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the event is a crucial platform for fostering deeper economic links between the two countries.

 

On November 12, Manturov will join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in the national capital for the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, the embassy added.

The session will address the progress of ongoing bilateral initiatives and explore new areas for collaboration. During his visit, Manturov is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key Indian leaders to further discuss strategic cooperation.

Last month, PM Modi attended the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, hosted under Moscow's presidency. He addressed two sessions during the summit. The Prime Minister described the BRICS Summit as "very productive" and thanked President Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi also went on a visit to Russia. During his first bilateral visit in the third term as PM, he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin.

He was also awarded the prestigious "Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle" in recognition of his efforts to foster deeper ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia India Russia India-Russia ties Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

