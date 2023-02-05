JUST IN
Business Standard

Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials

Yermak also said that Russia returned to Ukraine the bodies of two British voluntary aid workers, and a volunteer soldier from Ukraine's International Legion

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Russia Ukraine war

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been freed following a latest prisoner swap, officials from both sides confirmed on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians returned home, whereas Russia's state news agency TASS said that 63 Russian servicemen were released, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yermak also said that Russia returned to Ukraine the bodies of two British voluntary aid workers, and a volunteer soldier from Ukraine's International Legion.

The exchange came after a negotiation brokered by the United Arab Emirates, marking one of the largest prisoner swaps between the conflicting parties since the start of the conflict.

As of early January, more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained in Russia's captivity.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 08:01 IST

