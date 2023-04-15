close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mehul Chowski can't be removed from Antigua, Barbuda without court order

CBI in its statement said that it remains committed to returning fugitives and criminals to India to face the process of criminal justice

ANI Others
Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 6:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mehul Chowksi, the diamantaire who is wanted in India in connection with Rs 13000 crore fraud cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country's High Court said Friday as it gave the ruling in his favour.

The claimant, Mehul Chowksi in his civil lawsuit has argued that there is an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police to carry out a thorough inquiry and that he has an arguable claim that he was subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Dominica based Nature Isle News reported.

Demanding an investigation into his claims, Chowksi has sought relief which includes a declaration that suggests he is entitled to a prompt and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his forcible removal from Antigua and Barbuda on or about May 23, 2021.

The court order has prohibited the removal of the Claimant, Mehul Chowksi from Antigua and Barbuda's territory without a High Court ruling following an inter party hearing and subject to the Claimant (Mehul Chowksi) exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals.

"Further or in the alternative, a Declaration that the first Defendant is to establish an independent, judicial inquiry as to the circumstances of the Claimant (Mehul Chowksi)'s forcible abduction and removal from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda on or around 23 May 2021. A Declaration that the second Defendant has a duty to confirm to the Dominican police that the evidence supports that the Claimant was forcibly removed from the jurisdiction and taken to Dominica against his will," the court order read.

"An Order that the Claimant may not be caused to leave and/or be removed from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda without an order from the High Court after an inter partes hearing and subject to the Claimant exhausting any appeals or other legal relief provided by law. An Order that the second Defendant releases the statement taken by its officers from the Claimant on 15 August 2021," it read further.

Also Read

Choksi bribed Antigua officials to avoid extradition, finds investigation

CBI files 3 fresh FIRs against Mehul Choksi in over Rs 6,700-cr fraud case

ED-CBI for Opposition leaders, no interpol for Mehul Choksi: Kharge

Mehul Kothari recommends Arvind Fashions, CAMS as top 'Diwali' picks

Here's why Mehul Kothari expects Axis Bank to hit Rs 1,000-mark

Army chief Munir calls for shunning debate of Naya' and Purana' Pakistan

Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform passes constitutional test

UAE assures Pakistan of $1-billion loan to revive IMF relief deal

US banking goliaths report bumper profits amid turmoil, beat estimates

Recovery prospects for economy fragile owing to Russia's war: ECB chief

The defendants, on the other hand, argued that there is no valid complaint that exposes a cause of action for any failure to carry out an "effective" and "rapid" investigation within the scope of the jurisdiction under section 7 of the Constitution.

According to Nature Isle News, the defendant also claimed that the claim was frivolous, vexatious, and an abuse of the court's process.

Collusion, forced abduction, removal from Antigua and Barbuda, assault, and battery are among the incidents detailed in the Claimant Mehul Chowksi's affidavits in support of the claim. The Claimant was forcibly transported to the Commonwealth of Dominica aboard a boat, as per the report of Nature Isle News.

According to the claimant's evidence, he asked to consult with his lawyers at the time he was approached by the individuals, but that request was denied.

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

CBI in its statement said that it remains committed to returning fugitives and criminals to India to face the process of criminal justice.

"Systematic steps have been initiated in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies for geo-locating and return of wanted criminals and economic offenders. In the last 15 months, over 30 wanted criminals have returned to India," it read.

CBI said that a case was registered against Mehul Choksi and others on February 15, 2018, for defrauding Punjab National Bank.

Subsequently in 2022, CBI registered five more criminal cases against Mehul Choksi and others for defrauding banks and financial institutions.

In 2018, wanted criminal Mehul Chinubhai Choksi approached the Commission for Control of INTERPOL's Files (CCF) making a request for the non-publication of a Red Notice.

"CCF is a separate body within INTERPOL that is not under the control of INTERPOL Secretariat and is mainly staffed by elected lawyers from different countries. CCF had studied his request and consulted CBI. CCF dismissed representation of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and INTERPOL published a Red Notice," CBI stated.

The agency said that INTERPOL had only published a Red notice against wanting to accuse Mehul Chinubhai Choksi in December 2018 at the request of CBI and ED.

Topics : Mehul Choksi

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon