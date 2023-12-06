Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Russian President Putin to visit Gulf countries for first time since 2019

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are all members of OPEC+, the alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 07:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the first time since 2019, with meetings scheduled with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS reported.
It quoted the Kremlin as saying in a press statement, "During the negotiations with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, [Putin is] expected to review the state and perspectives of further development of the multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, as well as the current international agenda with an emphasis with the situation in the Middle East (amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict)."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In Riyadh, President Putin and Mohammed bin Salman will discuss "issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investments, as well as various aspects of cooperation in multilateral formats." The sides also plan to have "an exchange of opinion on regional and international agenda."
Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said oil would also be on the agenda of these visits. He pointed out that while such discussions are being carried out within the OPEC+ format, the national leaders will discuss this topic as well.
The spokesman also noted that Putin's visit to both countries will happen "effectively within a 24-hour timespan."
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are all members of OPEC+, the alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, which last week agreed to extend and deepen its production cuts.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected the idea that an international force could be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip after the war, saying that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) should retain control of the disarmament of Gaza, CNN reported on Wednesday.
According to CNN, this is not the first time Netanyahu has called for post-war Israeli military control in Gaza.

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israeli hostages 'appalling'

Credit Suisse reinstates independent overseer for Nazi-account probe

Dutch govt pledges 2.5 bn euro for Ukraine; Zelensky to address US senators

Elon Musk's xAI startup seeks to raise $1 billion from equity investors

Japanese buyers snap up New York, London buildings in spending spree

"On the day after, Gaza must be disarmed. And in order for Gaza to be disarmed, there's only one force that can ensure that -- and this force is the IDF," Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a news conference. "No international force can be responsible for that," he said, adding, "We saw what happened to other places where international forces were brought for disarmament purposes."
In November, Netanyahu told CNN that Israel's security role in a post-war Gaza would be an "over-riding, over-reaching military envelope," but did not explain what that meant.Meanwhile, the Israeli military encircled the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces' chief of the general staff said, CNN reported.
"Sixty days after the war began, our forces are now encircling the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip," IDF chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday, adding, "Simultaneously, we continue to secure our accomplishments in the northern Gaza Strip.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Gulf countries Russia UAE

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon