Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Russian private jet carrying six people likely crashed in Afghanistan

The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said, adding that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area

Debris is seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 17, 2022. REUTERS

Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the report of the crash in a statement | Representative Image

AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.
The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight on a route from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, onward to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said, adding that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area.
Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the report of the crash in a statement.
From Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities said a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers.
The plane stopped communicating and disappeared from radar screens, authorities said.
Russian officials said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. The Associated Press could not immediately reach its owners.
A separate Taliban statement described the plane as belonging to a Moroccan company. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.
International carriers have largely avoided Afghanistan since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of the country. Those that briefly fly over rush through Afghan airspace for only a few minutes while over the sparsely populated Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan province, a narrow panhandle that juts out of the east of the country between Tajikistan and Pakistan, before continuing their way.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11: India make 3 changes in their XI

Consensus on WTO dispute settlement body reforms 'low' in next meet: GTRI

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF meet 2024

Europe moves into new world after crippling energy crisis of past

N Korea stresses alignment with Russia against US, hints at Putin's visit

Nikki Haley questions Trump's mental fitness as he confuses her for Pelosi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia plane crash air crash aircraft crashes Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon