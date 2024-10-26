Business Standard
Home / World News / Russian strikes on Kyiv, central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers, injure many

Russian strikes on Kyiv, central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers, injure many

Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv's local military administration, said on Saturday that Russian forces overnight pummelled the city for seven and a half hours

Drone explosion

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building's upper floors Image: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a nighttime barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, local officials said, while three people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that left at least 20 injured.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-storey apartment block Friday night in the city's west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others. Ukraine's Emergency Service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building's upper floors.

Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv's local military administration, said on Saturday that Russian forces overnight pummelled the city for seven and a half hours. Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Popko said that Ukrainian air defence shot down up to a dozen Russian drones.

 

Also late on Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and two adult women, said regional governor Serhii Lysak, adding that at least 20 others were left with injuries, including an eight-year-old and teenagers. He said the attack damaged thirteen apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Europe seeks to underpin sanctions on Russia, fearing Trump overhaul

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Disputes must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at Brics

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

As N Korea sends 3,000 troops, Russian lawmakers ratify pact with Pyongyang

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korean prez vows response as North Korean troops head to Ukraine

North Korean army

US confirms 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, raising war tensions

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon