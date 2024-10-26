Business Standard
Home / World News / US boosts Taiwan's defence with $1.988 bn arms deal amid China tensions

US boosts Taiwan's defence with $1.988 bn arms deal amid China tensions

The report states that the arms sales package also includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and associated equipment

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States announced its approval for potential sales of radar systems and surface-to-air missile systems to Taiwan, with a total value of approximately $1.988 billion in order to enhance its defence capabilities amid rising Chinese tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

This marked the 17th instance and the fifth since Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on January 13 that US President Joe Biden's administration has authorised an arms sale to Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan.

According to a press release from the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the latest arms sales package to Taiwan features AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 Radar Turnkey Systems, along with related equipment, at an estimated cost of $ 828 million.

 

The DSCA noted that these systems would enhance Taiwan's ability to address current and future threats by offering multi-mission, ground-based radar solutions for medium- to long-range air surveillance.

The report states that the arms sales package also includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and associated equipment, with an estimated cost of $ 1.16 billion.It added that the system will enhance Taiwan's capacity to defend its airspace, bolster regional security, and improve interoperability with the US

The report further noted that in Taipei, the Presidential Office released a statement thanking the US government for its support of Taiwan's defence capabilities, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. The Act commits the US to supplying Taiwan with the necessary weapons for self-defence.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that the new weapons will strengthen its defence capabilities, particularly in light of the increased military operations by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait.

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Iran's aviation authority cancels flights until further notice amid tension

Syria, Air strikes

Threats will be met with 'heavy price': IDF spokesperson upon striking Iran

Missiles, Missile, Iran

Israel concludes strikes on Iran; will Tehran respond? All we know

chart

France credit rating outlook cut to negative by Moody's on deficit woes

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

G-7 finalises $50 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets

Chinese military action has heightened tensions between Taiwan and China as Beijing conducts several military operations around the island.

Taiwan has been a separate, independent region since 1949; however, China considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory and has threatened to use force to reclaim it.

According to the report, the MND stated that the missile system, which has been effective in supporting Ukraine against Russian forces in the ongoing conflict, will improve the overall air defence capabilities of Taiwan's military.

According to the MND statement, the system includes automated detection, fire control command, and intelligence integration capabilities.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has informed the U.S. Congress about the potential sales.

Following this notification, there will be a 30-day congressional review period. If Congress approves, the US government will issue an official letter of offer and acceptance to Taiwan, initiating a process that will ultimately result in a final contract and delivery terms.

As of Friday, there was no information regarding the expected duration of this process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

aircraft, Military aircrafts

12 Chinese PLA aircraft, 5 naval PLAN vessels spotted near Taiwan

China Taiwan

Taiwan wants to join IMF in bid to receive financial protection from China

tsmc

TSMC suspends chip supply to customer after finding it in Huawei product

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan accuses China of launching satellites over its Air Defence zone

Topics : Taiwan China United States US Military Aid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon