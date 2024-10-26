Iran's aviation authority cancels flights until further notice amid tension

Business Standard
Notably, this Israeli strike on Iran is in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7

The targets included missile manufacturing facilities used to produce missiles fired at Israel over the last year, posing a direct and immediate threat to Israeli citizens

Iran cancelled all flights until further notice due to escalating tensions and security concerns in West Asia, according to state news agency IRNA.

The spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Ja'far Yazerlou, stated today that flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice.

His remarks come hours after the Israeli regime attacked several positions in three provinces in Iran.

Iran's air defence force said the occupying regime attacked positions in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, saying the aggression was successfully thwarted, as per IRNA. Iranian state media citing Iran's air defence force, said the attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation.

 

Tasnim news outlet citing infromed sources reported that Iran is ready to respond to Israeli aggression, "as previously stated." addign that "Iran reserves its right to respond to any form of aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will receive a proportional reaction to any action taken."

Earlier, Israel Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video hours after the Israeli strike and affirmed that Israel had achieved its objectives, adding "that those who threaten Israel will pay a heavy price."

Further, Hagari cautioned that if Iran initiates another round of escalation, Israel will respond accordingly. "If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond."

"Our message is clear: all those who threaten the state of Israel and seek to drag the region into wider escalation will pay a heavy price," he added.

Hagari reaffirmed Israel's military capabilities and determination. "Today, we demonstrated that we have both the capability and resolve to act decisively, and we are prepared on offence and defence to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel."

Following this, the Israel Foreign Ministry also released a statement on X, confirming the attacks and wrote, "Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled."

The targets included missile manufacturing facilities used to produce missiles fired at Israel over the last year, posing a direct and immediate threat to Israeli citizens.

Notably, this Israeli strike on Iran is in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

