Over 1.6 million US customers still without power after Hurricane Helene

US energy company Duke Energy had the most power outages in the Carolinas with about 415,601 customers still out in South Carolina and 287,369 out in North Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us.

A drone view shows a damaged bridge on U.S. Route 64, following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Bat Cave, North Carolina, U.S., September 30, 2024 | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Over 1.6 million homes and businesses in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and other US Southeastern and Midwestern states were still without power on Monday after Helene slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane on Sept. 26, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
 
Those outages were down from around 2.1 million earlier in the day as utilities continue to restore power. In total, the storm knocked out service to around 5.5 million customers.
 

Helene's winds, rain and storm surge killed over 100 people, according to a Reuters tally of state and local officials.
 
 
Duke said on Sunday it restored power to more than 1.1 million customers in the Carolinas and expected to restore service to most customers by Friday.
 
Duke's storm director for the Carolinas, Jason Hollifield, however, noted "there are lots of areas across the South Carolina Upstate and North Carolina mountains where were going to have to completely rebuild parts of our system, not just repair it."
 
Here are the major outages by state:

State Outages

South Carolina- 694,518
Georgia- 505,726
North Carolina- 404,303
Florida- 82,874
Virginia- 85,278
Ohio- 15,921
West Virginia- 17,153
Total Out- 1,678,563
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

