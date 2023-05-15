close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung Electronics chief meets Elon Musk on possible hi-tech alliance

Lee and Musk held the meeting at Samsung's semiconductor research center in Silicon Valley on Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap said on Sunday

Bloomberg
musk

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jeong-Ho Lee
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman J Y Lee and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk met in the US last week, according to Yonhap News Agency, which cited people in the industry as saying the two companies are exploring partnerships to develop next-generation technologies.
 
Lee and Musk held the meeting at Samsung’s semiconductor research center in Silicon Valley on Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap said on Sunday. The two companies are looking at possibly joining forces to develop chips for fully autonomous vehicles among other things, the report cited people in the industry as saying. 
 
The global market for automotive chips is expected to rise to $400 billion by 2024 and to jump to $700 billion by 2028, according to Yonhap, which cited Strategic Analytics and Research & Markets.
 
Lee wrapped up his 22-day visit to the US on Friday, after a series of meetings with other leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. 

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Washington is determined to govern artificial intelligence, but how?

Pakistan's Lower House unanimously adopts motion against chief justice

What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Next round of talks for India-UK trade agreement to be held in June

Topics : Elon Musk Samsung Electronics

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

Thailand
2 min read

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read
Premium

Governing RBI

Book cover
5 min read
Premium

Basis for penalty in competition law

Illustration
5 min read

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: New Karnataka CM will be announced in coming 24 hrs, say reports

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon