close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Saudi Arabia signals readiness to provide more credit to Pakistan

Pakistan claimed that it received an indication from Saudi Arabia for additional loans that may help to break gridlock with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

IANS Islamabad
Saudi Arabia

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan claimed that it received an indication from Saudi Arabia for additional loans that may help to break gridlock with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We have received an indication from Saudi Arabia about getting something," Dr Aisha Pasha, the Minister of State for Finance, said after attending a meeting of a parliamentary committee, without explaining the loan amount, The Express Tribune reported.

She also informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that some progress was made a day earlier on a friendly country deposit, saying, "we will soon reach the stage to sign the Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF".

The IMF has asked Pakistan to arrange $6 billion in additional loans and at least half of those must be materialised before the board meeting.

The funds are needed to avoid sovereign default and also increasing the foreign exchange reserves to a level sufficient to back 1.7 months of imports, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan had told the IMF that it would get $2 billion in additional loans from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from the UAE to meet the additional financing requirements.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa

First Republic Bank's rating downgraded to 'B' by Fitch amid cash crunch

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports

India key source market for Singapore cruise industry, said Minister

Russia's external debt hits 15-yr low to $380.5 bn in 2022, says cenbank

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

Covid-19 during pregnancy may increase obesity risk in children: Study

US Senate passes bill to end national Covid-19 emergency, declared by Trump

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE also called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Dar highlighted various avenues in which both countries could enhance their existing trade and investment relations.

Sources said the IMF wanted the $3 billion to be arranged from a combination of bilateral and commercial loans, The Express Tribune reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

Topics : Saudi Arabia | Pakistan | IMF

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon