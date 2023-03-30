close

Russia's external debt hits 15-yr low to $380.5 bn in 2022, says cenbank

IANS Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Russia's external debt fell to $380.5 billion in 2022, its lowest level in 15 years, the central bank said.

According to a document published on the website of the Bank of Russia, the country's external debt in 2022 decreased by 21.1 per cent, or $101.8 billion, to its lowest level since 2007, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fall of 21.1 per cent was the largest since 2014, when Russia's external debt decreased by $129 billion.

"The external debt of the Russian Federation decreased mainly due to the repayment of loans, including within the framework of direct investment relations, and the reduction of debt on sovereign securities," the bank said.

In addition, Russia's current account surplus of the balance of payments in 2022 amounted to $233 billion, almost doubling the figure for 2021.

--IANS

