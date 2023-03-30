close

Covid-19 during pregnancy may increase obesity risk in children: Study

Children born to mothers who contract Covid-19 during pregnancy may be more likely to develop obesity, according to a new study

Press Trust of India Washington
Maternal health, Maternal deaths, Pregnancy,

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Children born to mothers who contract COVID-19 during pregnancy may be more likely to develop obesity, according to a new study.

More than 100 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States since 2019, and there is limited information on the long-term health effects of the infection.

Pregnant women make up 9 per cent of reproductive-aged women with COVID-19, which exposes millions of babies to maternal infection during foetal development over the next five years.

Our findings suggest that children exposed in utero to maternal COVID-19 have an altered growth pattern in early life that may increase their risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease over time, said Lindsay T Fourman, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.

There is still a lot of research needed to understand the effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women and their children, she said.

The researchers studied 150 infants born to mothers who had COVID-19 during pregnancy and found they had lower birth weight followed by greater weight gain in the first year of life as compared to 130 babies whose mothers did not have a prenatal infection.

These changes have been associated with an increased risk for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease in childhood and beyond.

Our findings emphasise the importance of long-term follow-up of children exposed in utero to maternal COVID-19 infection, as well as the widespread implementation of COVID-19 prevention strategies among pregnant individuals, said Andrea G Edlow, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Larger studies with longer follow-up duration are needed to confirm these associations, she said.

The study was published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Topics : Coronavirus | pregnancy | obesity risk | children

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Business Standard
