National
Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman may visit India next month: Reports

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports

Saudi Arabia | Mohammed bin Salman

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.

He is visiting India on Modi's invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.

--IANS

ans/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 16:08 IST

