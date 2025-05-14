Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saudi Crown Prince hopes 'ceasefire' will restore calm between Pak, India

Saudi Crown Prince hopes 'ceasefire' will restore calm between Pak, India

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday welcomed the "ceasefire" agreement between Pakistan and India, expressing hope that it will restore calm between the two neighbours.

Prince Mohammed made the remarks while delivering a speech during a meeting of leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and US President Donald Trump in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"We welcome the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India," he was quoted as saying by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The powerful prince hoped that this would "contribute to containing the escalation and restoring calm between the two countries."  India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

 

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

