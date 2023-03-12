JUST IN
Business Standard

Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties

Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

Topics
Tunisia | Saudi Arabia | Iran

IANS  |  Tunis 

Saudi Arabia
(Photo: Reuters)

Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Tunisia wished to see the step contribute to strengthening regional security and stability, uprooting tension, and establishing a new phase of cooperation between regional countries, the Ministry added on Saturday in a statement.

The Ministry also praised the role played by China in facilitating the Saudi-Iran agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months after China-mediated talks in Beijing. They have also agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange ambassadors' exchange and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 08:40 IST

`
