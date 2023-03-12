Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties

-
ALSO READ
Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran
Iran's exports to S Arabia see rapid growth in 2022 amid detente: Report
Fifa World Cup: Australia beat Denmark reach Round of 16, Tunisia shock FRA
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran
Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief
-
Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Tunisia wished to see the step contribute to strengthening regional security and stability, uprooting tension, and establishing a new phase of cooperation between regional countries, the Ministry added on Saturday in a statement.
The Ministry also praised the role played by China in facilitating the Saudi-Iran agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months after China-mediated talks in Beijing. They have also agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange ambassadors' exchange and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 08:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU