Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Senate vote fails to end shutdown as Democrats push for healthcare funding

Senate vote fails to end shutdown as Democrats push for healthcare funding

The tally showed cracks in the Democrats' resolve but offered no breakthrough. Blame was being cast on all sides on the first day of the shutdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's deportation agenda is expected to run full speed ahead, while education, environmental and other services sputter. The economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide. (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A vote to end the government shutdown hours after it began failed on Wednesday, as Democrats in the Senate held firm to the party's demands to fund health care subsidies that President Donald Trump and Republicans refuse to provide.

The tally showed cracks in the Democrats' resolve but offered no breakthrough. Blame was being cast on all sides on the first day of the shutdown. The White House and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep programs and services open, throwing the country into a new cycle of uncertainty.

Roughly 750,000 federal workers were expected to be furloughed, with some potentially fired by Trump's Republican administration. Many offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as the president vows to "do things that are irreversible" to punish Democrats.

 

Trump's deportation agenda is expected to run full speed ahead, while education, environmental and other services sputter. The economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide.

I certainly pray they will come to their senses, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, flanked by GOP leaders at the Capitol.

This is the third time Trump has presided over a federal funding lapse and the first since his return to the White House this year. His record underscores the polarizing divide over budget priorities in a political climate that rewards hard-line positions rather than more traditional compromises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza City or be deemed militants

Donald Trump

Arab and Muslim nations urge Hamas to accept Trump-backed Gaza peace plan

UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

US auto sales seen rising 6% in Oct quarter as EV demand surges

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Europe to launch first carbon import tax to curb emissions, stop leakage

Topics : Donald Trump US government US govt shutdown US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon